FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Issued By SVB Leerink

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Moderna in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $24.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.14. SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $145.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna has a one year low of $122.01 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,379,033.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,054 shares of company stock valued at $32,244,814 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

