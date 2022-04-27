FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Dover Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

NYSE:DOV opened at $139.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $249,199,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,874,000 after acquiring an additional 590,242 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $2,881,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

