FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $4.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.61.

HTLF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

