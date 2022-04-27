FY2022 Earnings Forecast for PPG Industries, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $7.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.
PPG opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average of $150.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.
About PPG Industries (Get Rating)
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PPG Industries (PPG)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.