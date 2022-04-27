FY2022 EPS Estimates for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Cut by Analyst

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CapStar Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSTR. StockNews.com cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

CapStar Financial stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $459.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.02. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

