FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Raised by Analyst

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. Gentex has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 569,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 133,658 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

