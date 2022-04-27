FY2022 EPS Estimates for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Energy Services Reunited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NESR. National Bankshares lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, National Energy Services Reunited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.72. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $15.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 634.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 125,460 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

