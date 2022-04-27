FY2022 EPS Estimates for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Cut by Analyst

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $8.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on STX. Argus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

STX opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average is $98.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

