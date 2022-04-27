FY2022 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Raised by Analyst

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Seagen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.96) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.22). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

SGEN stock opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Seagen by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $101,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,572. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

