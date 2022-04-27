FY2023 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $7.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Shares of ALV opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.77. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

