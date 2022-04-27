FY2023 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.22.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

BANC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

