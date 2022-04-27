FY2023 EPS Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Cut by Analyst

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Home Capital Group in a report released on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.90.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.86.

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$31.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$31.02 and a 1 year high of C$46.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.09.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$134.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.00 million.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$630,840.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

