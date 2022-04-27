FY2024 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.95.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

KMX stock opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $87.49 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.