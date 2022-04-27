G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 768,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.93. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.82.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 89,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 17,142.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

