Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
