Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.