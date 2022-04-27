Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLPI. Bank of America cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,624. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.