Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Garmin updated its FY22 guidance to $5.90 EPS.
Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,839. Garmin has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Garmin by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garmin (GRMN)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.