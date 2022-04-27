Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues Earnings Results

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin updated its FY22 guidance to $5.90 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.18. 27,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,839. Garmin has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.03.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
