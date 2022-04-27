Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.48 billion.
Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.03. Garmin has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $765,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Garmin by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,309,000 after acquiring an additional 97,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
