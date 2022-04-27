GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $232.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

