Gates Industrial (GTES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Gates Industrial to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Gates Industrial has set its FY22 guidance at $1.20-1.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.200-$1.300 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

