GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.90.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.71. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GATX will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,520 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $2,512,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,234.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $2,245,487.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,425.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,429 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in GATX by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

