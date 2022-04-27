GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GATX stock opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.90. GATX has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.52.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.79.

In other GATX news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $2,245,487.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,425.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $66,446.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,429 shares of company stock worth $20,440,804. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GATX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in GATX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

