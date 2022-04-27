Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $891.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.85. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,178 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $46,761.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

