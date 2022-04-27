Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $46,761.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $646,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $346,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $2,874,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.