General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $5.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,552. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.