General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.
Shares of General Electric stock opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
