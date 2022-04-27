General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.