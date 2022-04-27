General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Bank of America

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.90% from the company’s current price.

GE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

GE opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

