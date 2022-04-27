General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.70% from the company’s previous close.

GM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in General Motors by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

