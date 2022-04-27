General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 157.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

NYSE GM opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

