General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.36% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.
NYSE:GM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 376,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,791,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About General Motors (Get Rating)
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Motors (GM)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.