General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 376,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,791,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.