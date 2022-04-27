General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $50.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s previous close.

GM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in General Motors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in General Motors by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in General Motors by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,683,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.