General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.70. General Motors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.500-$7.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.76.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.04. 20,242,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,791,990. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

