Genesis Energy (GEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,564 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

