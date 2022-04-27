Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

