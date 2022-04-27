Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of GNE opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $177.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter.
Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genie Energy (GNE)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.