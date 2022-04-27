Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of GNE opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $177.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 280.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the third quarter worth $130,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

