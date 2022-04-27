Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.86.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

