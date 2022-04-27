Gentherm (THRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Gentherm to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Gentherm has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,060,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $439,790,000 after buying an additional 87,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Gentherm by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 23,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Gentherm by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

