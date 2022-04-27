Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 15,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 108,332 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 165.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.