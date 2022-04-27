GFL Environmental (GFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. On average, analysts expect GFL Environmental to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GFL opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.39. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GFL. Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

