GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.22. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.