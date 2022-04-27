Gildan Activewear (GIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$988.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$913.07 million.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$43.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$47.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$40.81 and a 12-month high of C$55.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.11.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

