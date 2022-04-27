Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GIL opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

