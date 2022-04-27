Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.29 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,678,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,678,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,961,000. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 84.1% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,487,000 after purchasing an additional 375,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

