Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

