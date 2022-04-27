Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
