Glaukos (GKOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Glaukos to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Glaukos has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Glaukos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $98.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 84,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glaukos by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,237,000 after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Glaukos by 652.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Glaukos by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

