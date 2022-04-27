GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 2,100 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.67) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.81) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.39) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,600 ($20.39) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.35) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($21.64).
Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,783.80 ($22.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £90.69 billion and a PE ratio of 20.60. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,313.40 ($16.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,801.60 ($22.96). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,636.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,592.10.
About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
