GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) to Issue GBX 14 Dividend

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,790.40 ($22.82) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,313.40 ($16.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,801.60 ($22.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £91.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,636.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,592.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.12) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.35) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.18) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.81) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($21.64).

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.52), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($698,316.47). Also, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($26.94) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($75,172.83).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

