Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $376.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.