Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $376.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05.
About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
