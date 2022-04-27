Global Industrial (GIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 50.18%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GIC opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Global Industrial by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Global Industrial (Get Rating)

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

